Conor McGregor, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Continue To Tease Potential Fight

Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone have all but drawn up their own bout agreements for a fight both of them apparently hope takes place in the near future.

After Cerrone returned to the lightweight division with a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez last weekend at the UFC’s debut card on ESPN, he mentioned McGregor as the fighter he wanted to face most while attempting to climb back into title contention.

Seemingly within seconds after that fight ended, McGregor had responded on Twitter saying that he was interested in the matchup with Cerrone.

Now the two lightweights have exchanged messages again — this time over plans to share some alcoholic beverages ahead of their proposed fight.

Cerrone posted a message aimed at McGregor on his Instagram referencing the Irishman offering a shot of his Proper 12 whiskey to Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their fight last October at UFC 229.

“Don’t worry Conor McGregor, I’ll drink Proper Whiskey at the press conference with ya!” Cerrone wrote. “Hell, I’ll bring the Budweiser!”

Much like the initial call out after the fight, McGregor wasted no time offering his response to Cerrone on social media.

“Sounds like a party!” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Sounds like a party! https://t.co/2b46dX0xBj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2019

Now as much as Cerrone and McGregor seem to want to fight each other, no deal has been struck just yet to actually make that dream matchup become reality.

Before anything can get scheduled, McGregor has to find out his fate from the Nevada State Athletic Commission next week on Jan. 29 when the sanctioning body will hold a hearing regarding his part in the post fight brawl that broke out after UFC 229 ended.

McGregor could potentially faces fines or suspensions that would ultimately determine when he’s allowed to book his next fight in the Octagon.

Once that is settled, McGregor can make the call to the UFC in hopes of setting up a fight against Cerrone later this year.