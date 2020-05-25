Conor McGregor could leap into welterweight title shot if Jorge Masvidal opts for Nate Diaz

Could Conor McGregor step into a UFC welterweight title shot in his next bout? It certainly seems possible.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had been expected to put his belt on the line opposite Jorge Masvidal sometime this summer. That was before Masvidal began taking digs at Nate Diaz, apparently trying to set up a rematch of their BMF title fight.

If the rematch comes together, Usman’s manager, Dominance MMA’s Ali Abdelaziz said they would be willing to offer McGregor a shot at the welterweight title.

“It looks like the No. 1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now,” Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter. “Good for him. McGregor, hey, you want a title shot? Come to daddy. Usman will give you one and he promises first two rounds without takedowns, only slaps.”

“Per manager Ali Abdelaziz, if Jorge Masvidal were to ask UFC for a Nate Diaz BMF rematch over a Kamaru Usman title fight, they’d ask the UFC to offer the 170-pound title shot to Conor McGregor for a chance to win his third title,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted, confirming Abdelaziz’s seriousness of the offer.

McGregor was the first fighter in history to hold UFC championships in two different weight classes at the same time. He was the featherweight and lightweight titleholder, though he never defended either belt. He was stripped of the featherweight title after winning the lightweight belt. He was then forced to relinquish the lightweight title because of inactivity as he pursued and eventually got a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Masvidal earned his shot at Usman with his current three-fight win streak that includes blistering knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren, as well as a stellar performance in stopping Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the Baddest Motherf—er title.

The fight with Diaz left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. It was a brutal, bloody bout with Diaz suffering a cut over his right eye. Just as the fight was heating up, it was stopped in between the third and fourth rounds because of the cut over Diaz’s eye.

Diaz tweeted, “P4p the baddest motherf—er here f— all y’all,” over the weekend, which elicited a response from Masvidal.

“I beg to differ,” wrote Masvidal, before adding, “Let’s run it back.”

If Masvidal does indeed go after Diaz instead of Usman, the champ appears serious about wanting to fight McGregor next. A fight between Usman and McGregor could take place on the UFC’s planned Fight Island, as it is currently unclear which international based fighters would be allowed into the U.S. during the ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. McGregor has also show a recent interest in fighting on Fight Island, which is expected to be up and running by the end of June.