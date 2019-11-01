HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor convicted, fined after pleading guilty in Dublin pub assault

November 1, 2019
Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor was convicted and fined in an Irish court on Friday for assaulting a man in a Dublin pub in April.

McGregor appeared in court to answer for a charge under the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act.

The charge was the result of an incident on April 6, in which McGregor was at a Dublin pub and poured glasses of his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey for patrons. One man, identified in court as Desmond Keogh, refused the drink. He and McGregor exchanged words before McGregor punched him in the face and was then swept out of the bar by his entourage.

The 31-year-old fighter pleaded guilty to the assault charge and apologized.

“What I did was very wrong and I’d like to apologize again to the injured party and today before the court and assure you that nothing of this nature will happen again,” McGregor said during his court appearance, according to a report by TheJournal.ie.

Video footage of the incident was shown in court before the judge convicted McGregor and ordered him to pay a €1,000 (slightly more than $1,100 U.S.). 

McGregor’s counsel confirmed to the court that his client had already paid compensation to Keogh prior to the court proceeding. The amount of the compensation was not disclosed.

