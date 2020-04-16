Conor McGregor continues to assist COVID-19 frontline workers in Ireland

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 16, 2020
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been donating his time, money and supplies to frontline workers in Ireland fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with regularly lobbying the Irish government to take action against the spread of the virus, McGrgor delivered 90,000 masks, 90,000 Gloves and 8,000 visors to hospitals across Ireland on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ireland has seen 13,271 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 486 deaths.

