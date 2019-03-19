Conor McGregor continues push for UFC ownership shares

Conor McGregor has a lot of clout when it comes to getting what he wants in regard to his UFC career. The one thing that he hasn’t apparently received yet is an ownership stake in the UFC.

McGregor is one of the highest paid athletes in the world, consistently landing near the top of Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid athletes, but he hasn’t yet been able to breach the ownership ranks of the UFC. He’s cut some tremendous promotional deals for his business ventures outside of the Octagon, namely his Proper No. 12 line of Irish whiskey.

That hasn’t stopped the Irishman for pushing for more.

While all signs were pointing to a fight between McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, talks stalled recently when rumors began circulating that McGregor wouldn’t take the fight unless it was a main event. According to him, however, that’s not quite the full truth of the matter. He doesn’t necessarily want headlining status, he wants his due compensation for driving the promotional train of any fight card he’s on, regardless of his positioning in the line-up.

“I’m ready to fight. I’ve said that, no problem,” McGregor said in a video posted by BJPenn.com’s Mike Pendleton. “If the UFC wants me to slide into that co-main event slot and help, what that is, if I slide into the co-main event it’s boosting their brand over fighter rhetoric that they have. There’s no problem with that.

“If they want me to push that, and I have no problem pushing that, give me my rightful shares in the UFC company. That’s all I ask. You can put me on the first fight of ESPN+ but just give me my shares.”

McGregor is a rare breed in mixed martial arts, as he has revolutionized the promotion of fights and elevated himself to a superstar status like no other fighter before him. By those facts alone, McGregor has earned a certain place within the company like never before.

But if the UFC opens the door to ownership, it sets a precedent for others to follow. That is likely the hesitation to acquiesce to McGregor’s demands.

Does McGregor bring enough value to the brand that the UFC should grant him ownership? That is the question that is soon going to be answered, one way or another.