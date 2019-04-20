HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC St Petersburg Live Results

Conor McGregor competes in exhibition boxing match in Ireland

April 20, 2019
Conor McGregor got back into the ring on Friday but not for his return to mixed martial arts.

Instead the Irish superstar participated in an exhibition boxing match at his old stomping ground in the Crumlin Boxing Club near Dublin in his native Ireland.

The match took place as part of the boxing club’s annual ‘Good Friday Show’, which featured 14 bouts during the Easter weekend card. McGregor was not advertised for the card but instead the name ‘A. Another’ was listed on the bout sheet ahead of the show.

McGregor ultimately fought Michael McGraine to a draw after they exchanged punches in front of the raucous crowd inside the famed boxing club in Ireland.

McGregor had just recently stopped by the gym to do some work, which is where his combat sports career began before he transitioned to mixed martial arts and became the biggest draw in the history of the sport.

McGregor’s fighting future had been in question after he abruptly announced his retirement from the sport several weeks ago but then recanted that statement as he continued talks with the UFC over his next bout.

UFC president Dana White said just recently that he plans on meeting with McGregor in Miami to discuss his return to action after his last fight this past October ended with a fourth round rear naked choke loss to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As of now there’s still no word when McGregor may return to the Octagon but he at least brushed up on his boxing skills in his special exhibition bout on Friday.

