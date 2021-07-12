HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor upset following UFC 264 loss

featuredVideo emerges of Conor McGregor making death threats to Dustin Poirier after UFC 264

featuredConor McGregor gives update after surgery to repair broken leg | Video

featuredWatch Israel Adesanya’s reaction to UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 | Video

featuredUFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor coach says his fighter suffered ankle injury in camp

July 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

Head coach of SBG Ireland and Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh, confirmed to Laura Sanko that McGregor suffered an ankle injury during camp in the lead-up to his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered a snapped tibia in the closing moments of the first round, but as previously stated, Kavanagh said McGregor aggravated his ankle while training for the fight.

“A little bit of that ankle injury had been aggravated during the camp. We’d gotten a scan on it,” Kavanagh said to Sanko. “Did that have a small part to play in weakening it? I don’t know.”

Kavanagh elaborated on McGregor getting a CT scan and said while the injury in camp could have played a role, he is not going to play guessing games.

Neal ElAttrache, some people will probably know him. Pretty famous orthopedic surgeon here in LA. We were with him a couple of weeks ago to get a scan on the ankle. They say you think when you look at an MRI or a CT scan, it’s perfect. But they say it’s more like listening to an engine, a very skilled mechanic can maybe pick up something off it, but it’s not till you open up and you’ll see it. 

“There might have been something in there. It would seem unusual that a young, healthy, fit man can wrap his foot around an elbow without there being something there before. But you know, we can sort of play those guessing games all day long.” 

Kavanagh was not remiss in providing credit to Dustin Poirier for his performance, however.

“Unfortunately [McGregor] hit that elbow but, credit to Dustin.”

Video emerges of Conor McGregor making death threats to Dustin Poirier after UFC 264

UFC 264 fight highlights & recap: Dustin Poirier takes another win over Conor McGregor

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA