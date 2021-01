Conor McGregor cites inactivity for loss to Dustin Poirier | UFC 257 Octagon Interview

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor shares his thoughts with Jon Anik after being defeated by Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event.

McGregor suffered his first career knockout loss to “The Diamond” on Saturday. The bout was a rematch and Poirier avenged his 2014 loss to McGregor.

TRENDING > Dana White no longer thinks Khabib is going to fight again following UFC 257

(Courtesy of UFC)