Conor McGregor chasing world titles not ‘silver’ belts

January 5, 2020
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 in the main event of UFC 246 in a welterweight bout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It will be McGregor’s first fight since losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

After Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt at UFC 244, he called out McGregor. UFC president Dana White has been reluctant to put the match together, but it’s a fight that interests McGregor. In fact, McGregor is interested in a lot of fights in the 170-pound weight class.

“Yeah, I’d face Jorge. I’m not going to 170 (pounds) just for Jorge. He hasn’t got really anything. I wasn’t really that happy how that ‘Bad Motherf***er’ thing ended. I think it’s unfinished. In my opinion, that bout is unfinished. It was only getting into a good bout. I believe we were robbed of rounds four and five in that bout,” McGregor said in a recent interview with MacLife.

“But I like that welterweight title fight (at UFC 245). I’d like to look at that. I’d like to look at Kamaru Usman. I’d like to look at Colby (Covington). I’m open to it all at 170.”

With a win over Cerrone, McGregor could get a title shot at 155 pounds with the winner of Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, who fight at UFC 249 on April 18. The Irishman is chasing world titles and isn’t as interested in the BMF belt.

“That ‘Bad Motherf***er’ belt is a silver one. It is not the best looking one, right? I don’t really care about that one. I want the gold. I’m after the gold, 155 or 170. They’re the belts I’m chasing now.”

