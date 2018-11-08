Conor McGregor Calls on ONE Championship to Sign Entire UFC Flyweight Division

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 8, 2018
Nearly everyone involved initially saw Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s trade from the UFC to ONE Championship for Ben Askren as a win-win situation. That mostly appears to have held true for Johnson, Askren, and the fight promotions, but one category of fighters on the UFC roster may be getting left in the cold after the trade.

Word has started spilling out this week that several UFC flyweight men have been released from their contracts, most of them indicating that it is because of the pending closure of the division.

Without UFC officials taking a public stance on the division and whether or not it will be shuttered, it’s not yet certain that is the case, but all the chatter from insiders is that the division will meet its demise. 

Should the flyweight division fall, UFC superstar Conor McGregor blames ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong, indicating that it was the latter’s greed that has cost many UFC fighters their jobs, and is calling for him to make it right by signing those fighters that were cast into the cold.

“You must now take all the 125-pounders that have been let go, Chatri,” wrote McGregor on Twitter. “You talk all of this martial arts and respect talk, yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division its chance to earn income for their families. Have respect, Chatri, sign the division.”

               

