Conor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

On any given day former UFC champ-champ, Conor McGregor, is calling out someone.

On Monday morning he’s chosen to hype a fight with the newly defended UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. McGregor took to Instagram to call out the fighter, more politely than he has done in the past. First asking for a date, then tweeting the Irish flag and the Brazilian flag and then following that up with McGregor wearing the new version of a UFC belt in front of a photo of him holding up his two former titles.

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” he tweeted on Monday, Dec. 13.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his third fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor lost back-to-back bouts with Poirier, who just lost to Oliveira. It seems highly unlikely that McGregor would deserve an immediate title shot upon his return to the Octagon but his star power and draw might just get him one anyway.

At press time, it’s thought that Justin Gaethje would be the next to challenge Oliviera for the title and UFC president Dana White agrees.

“Yeah, it makes sense,” White said when Gaethje’s name was brought up during the post-fight press conference on Saturday night.

Gaethje also appears interested as he expressed his excitement about facing the champion after his win.

“I absolutely loved it,” Gaethje told ESPN on Saturday night (h/t MMA Junkie). “I will give no disrespect to Charles. He is now the undisputed champion, and I cannot wait to fight him. I saw a competitor tonight. I saw a dog, and I can’t wait to break his face. He gets hit a lot, and he better pray and hope for next however many days until our fight that he takes me down and gets his choke. Because if not, we’ll see what happens.”