Conor McGregor Buddies Up with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at World Cup Finals

July 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

It was an interesting time at the World Cup soccer finals in Russia on Sunday, as both Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov were in attendance.

Perhaps what was most interesting, however, was that McGregor posted a photo of himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, of whom he said he was a guest.

McGregor has been Notorious in building his career, seemingly willing himself to become a two-division UFC champion and then into an impossible boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Could something more be happening with Putin, aside from McGregor being his guest at a soccer game? 

“Today, I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

One thing is sure, UFC president Dana White has yet to commit to the Irishman’s next fight, although he continuously points to McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov as the likely next bout for both men, depending on the outcome of McGregor’s legal troubles in New York. But he has also said that he has no intention of said bout taking place in Russia. 

So what gives with McGregor buddying up with Putin?

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia. A truly amazing spectacle!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

               

