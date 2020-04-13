Conor McGregor breaks down UFC 229 post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s crew

It was one of the most infamous moments in mixed martial arts history. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event and then all hell broke loose!

Nurmagomedov and McGregor already had a lengthy history of bad blood, much of it stemming from McGregor’s rampage after the UFC 223 media day, where he launched a moving dolly that shattered the window of a bus full of UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov.

It took quite some time to get them into the Octagon together, but when they did, it was Nurmagomedov who would emerge victorious.

Unlike many feuds, however, the rivalry didn’t end there. Shortly after the fight, Nurmagomedov launched himself over the Octagon fence into the crowd in order to go after McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis. The scene immediately erupted both inside and outside of the Octagon.

Conor McGregor tells Tony Robbins about UFC 229 brawl

While Nurmagomedov was going after Danis, several of his teammates and entourage climbed over the cage into the Octagon to attack McGregor.

“As I jumped on top of the cage, (Nurmagomedov’s) brother came sprinting across and jumped up on top of the cage also to climb in and help him and join the fight,” McGregor said in an interview with self-help guru Tony Robbins.

“I seen him there, it was like a Christmas present. I just smacked him right in the eye socket and we started fighting on top of the cage.”

After settling back into the Octagon, McGregor went into self defense mode.

“I am very self defense minded, I have been through growing up. I know where my entrances and my exits are. I am very aware of my surroundings. When the fight was breaking out and I knew there was a lot of people in and out. There was a lot of rogue people and I wasn’t aware who was who, who is with him, who is security,” he continued.

“So I backed myself up against the cage wall where I thought I was good. But what happened was two of his teammates ran and jumped over right behind me.”

McGregor went on to explain how he fended off three of Nurmagomedov’s team, claiming to close the night with the final blow.

“There’s an arial image of the right hand just whipping by me face and my left hand just landing flush down the pike. The final blow of the night. That’s it, I win!”

Listen to McGregor’s depiction of the brawl as the footage unfolds in the video above.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were both fined and suspended for their post-fight actions at UFC 229.

(Video courtesy of Matthew Smith)

