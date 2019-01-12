Conor McGregor Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov, Paulie Malignaggi; UFC Champ Fires Back

Conor McGregor was fired up on Friday by going after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi in a lengthy post on social media.

What spurred the post is unknown but McGregor blasted the two fighters for constantly complaining both inside and outside the ring.

When he was preparing for his 2017 showdown against Floyd Mayweather in boxing, McGregor brought in Malignaggi as a training partner before a couple of sparring sessions ended with the former champion exiting the camp.

McGregor and UFC president Dana White later revealed footage showing the former two-division champion knocking Malignaggi down in a sparring session that enraged the New York native.

Malignaggi confronted McGregor about the incident just days away from the fight with Mayweather and that’s what got under the Irishman’s skin when he took aim at the retired boxer on Friday.

“Let the record show. I like Paulie Malinaggi,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Here is a confrontation between us regarding a picture he was upset about.

“Yes you heard that right. A picture. I told him here to his face. “Don’t be bitching.” Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. Don’t be a bitch, bitching.”

McGregor then turned his attention to Nurmagomedov, who he claims was complaining the referee throughout their fight at UFC 229 despite the fact that he remained in control for the majority of the bout.

McGregor says he finally confronted Nurmagomedov about it at the the end of the third round, which was his best during the fight.

“The same thing I said to Khabib at the end of round 3. My round. Don’t be bitching!” McGregor said. “Every single round bitching to the referee. He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me.

“If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that first round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity. But a fight is a fight who gives a fuck. Crying to the referee like a proper bitch. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple. Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute bitches. I know you’s are broke boys. But don’t be broke bitches.”

McGregor’s words did not fall on deaf ears as Nurmagomedov obviously saw what was written about him and he fired back with a post of his own.

The undefeated Russian showed a photo of the end of their fight where he finished McGregor with a fourth round rear naked choke.

“You will live with this shame all your life, bi…” Nurmagomedov wrote while stopping himself from using the same curse word as McGregor.

There have been rumors for months that the UFC would like to orchestrate a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor but there still has been no word if that will actually happen now or perhaps later after each man has another fight.

Regardless, it’s clear the rivalry between the fighters is far from over and McGregor would obviously love the opportunity to get a second shot at Nurmagomedov if granted the shot.

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi Public Confrontation

