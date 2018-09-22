Conor McGregor UNHINGED: Best Trash Talk Moments from UFC 229 Press Conference

Conor McGregor took it to a whole new level with his trash talk when he went after lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.