Conor McGregor Attempt to Open Up NYC Presser to Fans Isn’t Going to Happen

Conor McGregor has never been one to avoid controversy, and it doesn’t appear he’s going to start doing so any time soon.

McGregor recently launched his own line of Irish whiskey called Proper No. 12 ahead of his UFC 229 headlining bout with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which is slated for Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. As part of the build-up to the fight, the UFC is holding a press conference with McGregor, Nurmagomedov, and UFC president Dana White at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York. The press conference is closed to the general public with only credentialed media allowed entrance.

Enter Conor McGregor.

On Wednesday, McGregor stirred the pot, tweeting that fans would be allowed into the press conference with the price of admission being a bottle of his Proper No. 12. In addition to that, he indicated that a two-bottle purchase would move fans to the front of the line.

“The press conference will be open to the public,” McGregor wrote. “The ticket for entry is a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey. Two bottles and you skip the queue to the top. My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.”

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

The ticket for entry is a bottle of @ProperWhiskey.

2 bottles and you skip the Q to the top.

My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.

Radio city Hall. UFC 229 Press conference. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2018

The UFC has been promoting a press conference viewing party at Times Square in New York, so McGregor’s tweet obviously led to much confusion. It appears, however, that the tweet was nothing more than a marketing stunt by McGregor, as UFC officials told MMAWeekly.com that fans are still being directed to the viewing party at Times Square, not the closed door press conference at Radio City Music Hall.

TRENDING >

“The press conference is closed to the public. We are directing all fans to Times Square to watch the press conference,” said UFC officials.

While it may be a confusing message about the press conference, it was certainly an approach that got people talking about McGregor and his whiskey, showing that, while he hasn’t been doing much media in the lead-up to the fight, the Irishman still knows how to draw all eyes on him.