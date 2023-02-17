Conor McGregor arrives in Las Vegas to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Conor McGregor arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to film ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ coaching opposite former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler.

The former two-division UFC champion emerged from an SUV at the UFC Apex dressed in a nicely tailored suit. The participants and alternates for this season’s show have already been chosen and arrived in Las Vegas last week.

The fight promotion and the reality series posted a video of McGregor’s arrival to Instagram.

