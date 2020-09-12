Conor McGregor arrested, questioned over alleged ‘attempted sexual assault,’ strongly denies accusations

Retired former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica recently and questioned about allegations of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.

The AFP news in France reported that authorities informed them McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the police following a Sept. 10 filing of a complaint against him.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” read the prosecutor’s office’s statement to the AFP.

The AFP also reported that McGregor’s attorney, Emmanuelle Ramon, called the allegations “abusive” and relayed that McGregor had been released with no charges filed against him.

McGregor’s representatives told TMZ, “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

In a separate statement to MMAFighting, McGregor manager Audie Attar was emphatic in stating, “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

Conor McGregor is still retired… or is he?

McGregor has not set foot in the Octagon since his 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event in January of this year.

His initial plan at that time called for McGregor to fight at least three times during his “2020 season.” That was prior to the global pandemic and the near worldwide shutdown that occurred.

Amidst the shutdown, McGregor abruptly announced his retirement on June 6 via his social media platforms.

Though he hasn’t fought since January and remains steadfast that he is retired, McGregor cracked the door open a bit recently.

McGregor tweeted on Sept. 11 that USADA arrived at his yacht to test him as part of the UFC Anti-Doping requirements. He insisted that he is still retired, but indicated that he acquiesced to the testing.

“What’s going on here UFC? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys!” McGregor wrote.

“But go on then, I’ll allow them to test me. It’s all natural here baby!”

In doing so, McGregor apparently has not informed USADA that he is retired. As long as his test results are negative, he remains eligible to fight at any point in the near future.

