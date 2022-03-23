Conor McGregor arrested; luxury car seized

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was arrested and had his car seized on Tuesday. McGregor’s car is a luxurious Bentley Continental GT worth close to $200,000.

The 33-year-old superstar was pulled over on Tuesday and arrested for traffic offenses, according to the Irish Independent. His Bentley was seized at roadside, though it was eventually returned to him and he was released on bail.

McGregor was reportedly charged with dangerous driving. The penalty for dangerous driving could be as much as 5,000 euros, which is roughly US$5,500. He could also face up to six months in prison.

McGregor has faced legal trouble on several occasions, perhaps most famously for his outburst and assault on a van carrying UFC 223 fighters and for punching a patron who refused his Irish whiskey in an Dublin pub. He has also been accused of sexual assault on more than one occasion.

A McGregor spokesperson confirmed to MMAFighting that the fighter was stopped for alleged traffic violations and stated the he passed drug and alcohol tests that were taken at the police station.

McGregor is expected to have his day in district court next month to answer to the dangerous driving charge.

When will Conor McGregor return to the Octagon?

McGregor has been busier outside of the Octagon than he has inside of it over the past several months. His last trip to the cage was a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor left that bout with a broken tibia.

It’s unclear what is on the horizon for the Irishman. He has lost his last three bouts at lightweight, while also showing off a sizable increase in his physique since the second loss to Poirier. It seems highly unlikely that he would return at lightweight or featherweight, where he has fought the majority of his UFC bouts.

Currently, there hasn’t been much of a timetable for his return. There has been some mention of McGregor returning as soon as the summer or fall of 2022, but UFC president Dana White has said McGregor’s return depends upon how well and how long it takes for his leg to heal.

