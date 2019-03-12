Conor McGregor arrested in Miami on robbery, criminal mischief charges

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 11, 2019
Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested by Miami Beach Police on Monday after he allegedly destroyed a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

According to police records, McGregor was booked into custody around 7 p.m. Monday night on charges of felony robbery/strongarm and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $12,500 for the two separate charges.

The arrest report initially released by the Miami Herald states that McGregor was leaving the hotel where the LIV nightclub is located around 5 a.m. and the fan was walking alongside him when he attempted to take a photo of the UFC superstar. 

 

McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan’s hand and then stomped on it several times to destroy it.

The report states that McGregor then allegedly picked up the phone and walked away with it. The phone was valued at over $1,000, which is noted in the criminal mischief charge where property damage exceeds $1,000.

The entire incident was apparently captured on surveillance footage, which eventually led detectives to McGregor where he was arrested for the crime.

McGregor has been in Florida on vacation while also training for his return to the UFC at some point in 2019. The Irishman just recently completed community service in New York after he attacked a UFC bus last April that also landed him in jail before he eventually pled down to a single charge of disorderly conduct.

As of the time of this publication, McGregor is still in custody until he can post bond.

 

