HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz

featuredNate Diaz reps issue Arrest Warrant statement following street fight

Gilbert Burns UFC 287 Post Fight Press Conference

featuredWhy did Gilbert Burns accept short-notice Belal Muhammad UFC 288 bout?

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor announces new Netflix documentary detailing recovery from ankle injury

Nate Diaz

featuredArrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz for New Orleans street fight

Conor McGregor announces new Netflix documentary detailing recovery from ankle injury

April 25, 2023
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor is going to be a Netflix star.

According to the former champ-champ, a four-part series featuring his recovery from a severe injury will air on Netflix on May 17.

The announcement came with a clip of McGregor in the hospital after a severe break sidelined him for years.

The injury occurred during his third fight with Dustin Poirier which has been an iconic image of McGregor doing his post-fight interview on the floor of the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since.

May will be a big month for McGregor as that’s when The Ultimate Fighter will begin airing. He served as a coach alongside Michael Chandler.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker