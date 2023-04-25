Conor McGregor announces new Netflix documentary detailing recovery from ankle injury

Conor McGregor is going to be a Netflix star.

According to the former champ-champ, a four-part series featuring his recovery from a severe injury will air on Netflix on May 17.

You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started! pic.twitter.com/BXzlY5WJnG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2023

The announcement came with a clip of McGregor in the hospital after a severe break sidelined him for years.

The injury occurred during his third fight with Dustin Poirier which has been an iconic image of McGregor doing his post-fight interview on the floor of the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since.

May will be a big month for McGregor as that’s when The Ultimate Fighter will begin airing. He served as a coach alongside Michael Chandler.