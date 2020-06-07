Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 7, 2020
June 7, 2020

Conor McGregor is known for taking to social media on fight night, even when he’s not fighting. He did so following UFC 250 on Saturday, surprisingly announcing his retirement from fighting.

“Hey guys, I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” he declared. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has announced his retirement, so it is difficult to tell how serious he was about the announcement or if it would stick this time.

The world is in a much different place than ever before when McGregor has made such a pronouncement. There’s a worldwide pandemic, as well as an uprising over racial inequality and injustice. McGregor has been vocal about both. He also has also found a tremendous amount of success with his Proper No. Twelve whiskey, assuring that he doesn’t need to fight for the money.

“Nothing is crazy and nuts right now because everything is crazy and nuts right now. On a certain level, I get it,” UFC president Dana White said when asked about McGregor’s retirement at the UFC 250 post-fight press conference.

“We’re in a pandemic. The world is a crazy place right now and everybody feels it. I think everybody’s pissed off, confused and been locked in their houses for three months.”

White certainly didn’t seem to accept McGregor’s retirement at face value considering the circumstances, but it wouldn’t surprise him either, particularly noting the success of his whiskey perhaps influencing the move.

“Proper Twelve whisky has sold an obscene amount of liquor.”

White seemed to think that part of McGregor’s angst could simply be that he wants to fight and it’s been difficult to put him in a fight right now. Fight Island isn’t ready until July and McGregor will likely have to fight there. White has also said that he thinks McGregor should wait for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, which won’t take place until September.

So perhaps McGregor is tiring of waiting, as he had planned on fighting three times in 2020 when the year began. Thus far, he has fought once, that being a quick victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

