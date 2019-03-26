Conor McGregor announces he’s ‘decided to retire’ from MMA

Conor McGregor claims he is retiring from the sport for the second time in three years.

Late Monday night, the former two-division UFC champion made a surprise announcement via Twitter that said he had decided to call it a career.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today,” McGregor wrote.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Now this isn’t the first time that McGregor has sent shockwaves through the sports world thanks to one of these impromptu announcements.

Back in 2016 while in the midst of contract negotiations with the UFC over his next fight, McGregor made a similar declaration that ended up as one of the most talked about tweets of the year.

“I have decided to retire young,” McGregor wrote. “Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

That was a very short lived retirement as McGregor was touting his return to action soon after that initial post. At the time, McGregor was in a heated negotiation with the UFC over his next fight and the media obligations that surrounded the promotion of the event.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and McGregor made his return that August for a rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

This latest incident could be a similar situation after McGregor had just stated during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” that he was targeting a return in July but nothing was a done deal just yet.

McGregor was in talks to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone but the fight fell apart after the Irish superstar balked at being a co-main event at UFC 239 in July. Because he is the biggest draw in the history of the sport, McGregor knows he will ultimately garner the most attention, which speaks to his desire to headline the show.

Still it appears the two sides may have come to an impasse, which then lead to McGregor’s impromptu retirement. Only time will tell if McGregor was serious about calling it a career or if this was a negotiating tactic to bring the UFC back to the table again.

If this is a negotiating ploy, UFC president Dana White definitely wasn’t in on it after he was asked for comment late Monday night and responded to the Las Vegas Review Journal with a statement.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it,” White wrote in the message. “It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting, not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on.

“He has been so fun to watch. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.”