Conor McGregor announces birth of third child

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child on Monday. McGregor made the announcement via Instagram that he and his fiancé, Dee Devlin, welcomed a son, Rian, to the McGregor family.

With the birth of Rian, McGregor is now the father of three with 4-year-old Conor Jr. and 2-year-old Croia.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️. Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏. My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor is currently in Dubai training for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The two headline UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the first meeting, McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier returned the favor and finished McGregor in the rematch at UFC 257 in January.

