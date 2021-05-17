HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

featuredDana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

featuredDustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor announces birth of third child

May 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child on Monday. McGregor made the announcement via Instagram that he and his fiancé, Dee Devlin, welcomed a son, Rian, to the McGregor family.

With the birth of Rian, McGregor is now the father of three with 4-year-old Conor Jr. and 2-year-old Croia.

Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️. Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏. My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor is currently in Dubai training for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The two headline UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the first meeting, McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier returned the favor and finished McGregor in the rematch at UFC 257 in January.

Charles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA