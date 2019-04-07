Conor McGregor and Rob Gronkowski are welcome in the WWE ring

Conor McGregor has always been one to do things a little outside the box. Though he followed in the footsteps of fighters like Tito Ortiz and Ronda Rousey before him, he has always amped things up to another level. In short, his public persona goes to 11.

That and his athletic acumen make him the perfect candidate for professional wrestling, and it’s something that is not lost on WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, who would love to have McGregor perform under her brand.

“Anybody who has a really big personality. I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality,” McMahon told TMZ Sports ahead of Sunday’s WrestleMania 35.

“It’s really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability. Whoever can entertain and connect with our audience.”

But beyond wanting to have personalities like McGregor and Gronkowski crossover, are there actually wheels in motion to make that happen?

You never know. McMahon said, “We are always having conversations,” when asked specifically about McGregor and Gronkowski, but also had a bit of a cheshire smile on her face while saying it. But it is possible.

McGregor has often talked about the WWE and someday making the crossover.

Fellow former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has bridged the gap with tremendous success, already landing a spot in the main event of the WWE’s biggest annual event, WrestleMania. McGregor has a similar personality and would likely have any easy time following in her footsteps if he ever decides to truly walk away from the Octagon.

Or perhaps he could pull off the same sort of situation as Brock Lesnar, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion that has the clout to shift back and forth between fighting for the UFC and performing for the WWE without having to give up one for the other.

Would you want to see Conor McGregor perform under the WWE banner?

Remember when Conor McGregor ripped on WWE’s current stars?

