HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White separates Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor v2

featuredConor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

featuredVitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

featuredAmanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rebooked for UFC 269 in December

featuredJake Paul may have just retired from boxing with cryptic tweet

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

September 1, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are bitter rivals and regularly get into verbal altercations via social media. On Tuesday, the two went back and forth on Twitter in a lengthy exchange.

Diaz handed McGregor his First UFC loss when the two first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016 finishing the Irishman with a rear-naked choke. McGregor avenged the loss in the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016. A trilogy bout between the two is inevitable. In the meantime, the two will likely have many more exchanges. Check out what went down on Tuesday.

Tyron Woodley willing to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo in order to secure rematch

Vitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA