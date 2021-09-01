Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are bitter rivals and regularly get into verbal altercations via social media. On Tuesday, the two went back and forth on Twitter in a lengthy exchange.

Diaz handed McGregor his First UFC loss when the two first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016 finishing the Irishman with a rear-naked choke. McGregor avenged the loss in the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016. A trilogy bout between the two is inevitable. In the meantime, the two will likely have many more exchanges. Check out what went down on Tuesday.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me

And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off

And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too.. you’re all pusssies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

That means I’m the double triple champ of this whole shit fuck all you pussies .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street shit I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil bitches — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

I ended this guys career lol what happened to him get him back here u need some help and why u just throw ur friends away shithead pic.twitter.com/wepc2qc7ph — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck you 😊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

It’s none of that hitting arms and commentary screaming with me.

It’s silence and holes in the head. pic.twitter.com/QFB9OghB8Q — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up 🤕 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

“You taking everything I worked for motherfucker” hahahaja well then work harder you little cockroach #foreverrich #bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/6aLHJQWVH6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

And you dead pic.twitter.com/qnfBG5VfyD — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 1, 2021

