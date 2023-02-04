HOT OFF THE WIRE

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to coach TUF 31

February 4, 2023
UFC president Dana White announced on Saturday morning that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be the coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

White went live to make the ‘special announcement’ including the season’s start and ending date.

“We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head-to-head as the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler. This season premieres Tuesday, May 30th and runs through Tuesday, August 15th on ESPN the Network, and ESPN+,” said White

“At the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. I do not have a date or location for that, but we’ll announce it soon,”continued White.

