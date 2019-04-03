HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson ‘at peace’ in retirement, excited for new role at BKFC

Ruslan Magomedov

featuredUFC heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov receives lifetime ban from USADA

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I’m on my way to Khabib, I know I’m the toughest matchup for him’

Justin Gaethje KOs Edson Barboza UFC Philly

featuredJustin Gaethje puts Edson Barboza to sleep with hellacious knockout in UFC Philly main event

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter war turns dark and ugly

April 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

Fighters jawwing on social media has become a part of the mixed martial arts matchmaking game over the past few years, but the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a drastically dark turn of late.

On Tuesday evening, McGregor unleashed a barrage of tweets aimed at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov including one very personal message that took aim at the Russian’s wife.

McGregor unleashed the message with a photo of Nurmagomedov and his wife along with the caption “your wife is a towel, mate.”

Conor McGregor - Khabib's wife tweet

McGregor also took aim at Nurmagomedov’s brother Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who he got into a scuffle with following his last fight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas this past October.

“I smacked your brother around and took a s—t in his hat,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor - Khabib's brother tweet

Neither of those messages stayed up on McGregor’s Twitter account for very long as he then deleted both tweets.

That didn’t stop Nurmagomedov from responding in kind, however, as he took a sharp shot at McGregor.

“Rapist, you are a rapist,” Nurmagomedov said in a tweet that included a photo of McGregor. “You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see.”

McGregor was recently identified in a New York Times article as a previously unidentified Irish sports star that had been accused of rape. There are no public records available as of yet that positively link McGregor to the investigation, but the report was enough to cast a shroud of suspicion over the former UFC champion.

TRENDING > New video shows Kamaru Usman tried to stop his manager from fighting Colby Covington

Regardless of the legitimacy of the allegations, the latest volley of tweets between McGregor and Nurmagomedov are not a good look for two of the top stars in the mixed martial arts world.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA