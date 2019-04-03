Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter war turns dark and ugly

Fighters jawwing on social media has become a part of the mixed martial arts matchmaking game over the past few years, but the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a drastically dark turn of late.

On Tuesday evening, McGregor unleashed a barrage of tweets aimed at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov including one very personal message that took aim at the Russian’s wife.

McGregor unleashed the message with a photo of Nurmagomedov and his wife along with the caption “your wife is a towel, mate.”

McGregor also took aim at Nurmagomedov’s brother Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who he got into a scuffle with following his last fight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas this past October.

“I smacked your brother around and took a s—t in his hat,” McGregor wrote.

Neither of those messages stayed up on McGregor’s Twitter account for very long as he then deleted both tweets.

That didn’t stop Nurmagomedov from responding in kind, however, as he took a sharp shot at McGregor.

“Rapist, you are a rapist,” Nurmagomedov said in a tweet that included a photo of McGregor. “You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see.”

McGregor was recently identified in a New York Times article as a previously unidentified Irish sports star that had been accused of rape. There are no public records available as of yet that positively link McGregor to the investigation, but the report was enough to cast a shroud of suspicion over the former UFC champion.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the allegations, the latest volley of tweets between McGregor and Nurmagomedov are not a good look for two of the top stars in the mixed martial arts world.