Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov To Go Face to Face at UFC 229 Presser in New York

Everyone has been wondering when the world tour will start, but there won’t be one for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their UFC 229 showdown. There will, however, be a press conference in New York to promote the fight.

Officials announced the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor promotional press conference would take place on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Nurmagomedov, McGregor, and UFC president Dana White will all be in attendance.

Unfortunately for fans, the UFC 229 press conference will be closed to the public. Only credentialed media will be able to attend.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Private Training Footage Ahead of UFC 229

Prior to the press conference, UFC will show an advanced screening of “Country Boy Can Survive: The Story of Matt Hughes’ Fight for Survival,” one of the short films featured in the “25 Years in Short” series to commemorate UFC’s 25th anniversary.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMAWeekly.com will have coverage of the event, including full UFC 229 live results.