Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Have to Be Separated at UFC 229 Weigh-Ins

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Surprising no one, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had to be separated when they finally came face to face at the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas where a reported 10,651 fans were in attendance.

The energy in the room was palpable as McGregor and then Nurmagomedov stepped on the scale. But the energy in the building shot through the roof when the two squared off for photographers. It didn’t take but a moment before Dana White and security were jumping in the between as McGregor smacked Nurmagomedov’s hand and threw a kick his direction.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Guaranteed $1 Million More Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.