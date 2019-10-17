Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar agree to fight in December… Will it happen?

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor and former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar have been tossing words back and forth for several months. Their latest Twitter exchange, however, amped things up to a level where UFC officials may want to jump on the opportunity.

UFC president Dana White has been saying for quite some time that McGregor is solely focused on a rematch with lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted him at UFC 229 in October of 2018. McGregor hasn’t fought since, and White is adamant that it’s because he wants the rematch.

Edgar announced a drop to bantamweight after he was unable to take the featherweight title from Max Holloway earlier this year, but insists that he’d put that off to fight McGregor at whatever weight the Irishman wants.

McGregor commented on a UFC Tweet about Frankie Edgar’s birthday by saying, “Happy Birthday Frankie, see you in December.”

Not one to leave the comment to question, Edgar responded, “Thanks pal, I said yes already, it’s on you and Dana White to make it happen.”

Perhaps McGregor was only jumping at an opportunity to keep his name in the spotlight or perhaps he was serious because he didn’t let the thread just hang there.

“There you go White,” McGregor responded. “Make the bout. Give my purse to charity. First responders. One for all! Proper Whiskey.”

White has promised the next UFC lightweight title shot to No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson. Unless that falls through, McGregor isn’t going to get an opportunity at the rematch until deep into next year. If he’s got an itch to scratch in the meantime, Edgar is ready to go.

