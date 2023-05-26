Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez latest MMA vs. Boxer spat

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing champion Canelo Alvarez are the latest in a growing number of mixed martial artist vs. boxer spats. The two recently jawwed about who could beat the other, all resulting in much ado about nothing.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been engaged in a verbal battle with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury of late. For weeks, the two have been spitting at each other, becoming one of the only potential fights that garnered the endorsement of UFC president Dana White.

That verbal battle is likely to remain a war of words. Jones is adamant he would throttle Fury in the Octagon, while the boxer only wants to fight under the Marquess of Queensberry boxing rules. So the self-proclaimed baddest men on the planet want nothing to do with the other’s sport.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather came to fruition

McGregor, of course, is no stranger to verbal warfare, even garnering enough attention to conjure up an actual boxing match with pugilistic great Floyd Mayweather. That is certainly one mark in McGregor’s favor. As much as he spits fire, it often is backed up with action.

Even though he lost to Mayweather, the bout happened, and it shattered combat sports records left and right. The fight reportedly generated around 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and $600 million in total revenue with Mayweather taking home around an estimated $300 million and McGregor about $100 million.

It’s no wonder that Jones and Fury are taking shots at each other. If they could actually generate enough momentum to carry their fight into the Octagon or a boxing ring, the payday would be ostentatious, regardless of the outcome.

Could Conor McGregor vs. Canelo Alvarez become a reality?

The same could be said for McGregor and Alvarez. Though McGregor hasn’t compete very regularly of late and his record is questionable, he is a draw. And Alvarez is still considered in his prime and one of the biggest stars in the world of boxing.

It’s unlikely that Canelo vs. Conor could draw anywhere near the numbers that Mayweather vs. McGregor did, but even if their jawwing doesn’t produce a fight at some point in time, it elevates the stock of both men.

During a recent boxing event, McGregor was caught on camera saying, “I’m a southpaw. John Ryder’s a southpaw. Billy Joe Saunders is a southpaw. I’ve seen methods. I’ve seen things I do, and I know he’s waning. I’d fight Canelo no f**king problem.”

Canelo responded by saying he would beat McGregor with one hand behind his back.

McGregor, of course, could not let the feud fade away, responding in a since deleted Tweet, “Canelo, you little ginger sausage. I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget.”

Though he likely deleted the Tweet because someone advised him that using the term “little ginger sausage” wasn’t exactly a good look, McGregor isn’t one to likely back away from the controversy. He is, after all, a social media magnet and highly skilled at creating enough controversy to keep the spotlight on him.

McGregor is supposed to return to the Octagon in late 2023 to fight fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated bout.

The Irishman must first re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency UFC Athlete testing pool and provide clean results for six months before being deemed eligible to fight in the Octagon. Though USADA and McGregor have acknowledged that they have been discussing his re-entry, there have been no statements that he has done so, as of yet. There is also no record of him being drug tested by USADA in 2023.

The current target for McGregor vs. Chandler is rumored to be UFC 296 in December in Las Vegas. Whether that comes to fruition, we’ll have to wait and see, as time is running out on McGregor’s re-entry into the USADA testing pool.

UFC president Dana White provided an update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill in May.