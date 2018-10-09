Conor McGregor Among UFC 229 Medical Suspensions

Conor McGregor was among the fighters medically suspended following UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov continuously put McGregor on his back and pummeled him, until finally forcing him to submit to a neck crank in the fourth round. The rough bout was enough for the Nevada State Athletic Commission to hand McGregor a one-month medical suspension.

He was far from the lengthiest of suspensions, however, as several other UFC 229 athletes could potentially be on the sidelines until April 5, 2019.

Chief among those that could be out for six months is Anthony Pettis, who came up short against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 229 co-main event. He and Ferguson had a bloody, back-and-forth battle, but Pettis’ coach stopped the fight after the second round, believing that Pettis had a broken hand. After the fight, Pettis was diagnosed by an athletic commission doctor as having a nasal fracture.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission informed MMAWeekly.com of the UFC 229 medical suspensions on Monday.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Medical Suspensions