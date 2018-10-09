Conor McGregor Among UFC 229 Medical Suspensions

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 9, 2018
Conor McGregor was among the fighters medically suspended following UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov continuously put McGregor on his back and pummeled him, until finally forcing him to submit to a neck crank in the fourth round. The rough bout was enough for the Nevada State Athletic Commission to hand McGregor a one-month medical suspension.

He was far from the lengthiest of suspensions, however, as several other UFC 229 athletes could potentially be on the sidelines until April 5, 2019.

Chief among those that could be out for six months is Anthony Pettis, who came up short against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 229 co-main event. He and Ferguson had a bloody, back-and-forth battle, but Pettis’ coach stopped the fight after the second round, believing that Pettis had a broken hand. After the fight, Pettis was diagnosed by an athletic commission doctor as having a nasal fracture.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission informed MMAWeekly.com of the UFC 229 medical suspensions on Monday.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Medical Suspensions

  • Conor McGregor: Suspended until 11/06, no contact until 10/28
  • Anthony Pettis: Must have nasal fracture cleared by doctor or no contest until 04/05/19
  • Dominick Reyes: Must have left leg x-rayed, if positive, then must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 04/05/19
  • Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until 12/06, no contact until 11/21
  • Derrick Lewis: Suspended until 11/06, no contact until 10/28 because of tough fight
  • Alexander Volkov: Suspended until 12/06, no contact until 11/21
  • Vicente Luque: Suspended until 11/06, no contact until 10/28
  • Jalin Turner: Must have nasal fracture cleared by doctor or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 12/06, no contact until 11/21
  • Tonya Evinger: Suspended until 11/21, no contact until 11/06
  • Scott Holtzman: Must have right hand and right foot x-rayed, if positive, then must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/21, no contact until 11/06 because of a cut on left forehead
  • Alan Patrick: Must have left orbital blowout fracture cleared by ENT doctor or ophthalmologist or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 12/06, no contact until 11/21
  • Gray Maynard: Suspended until 11/21, no contact until 11/06 because of a cut on left eyebrow
  • Ryan LaFlare: Suspended until 11/21, no contact until 11/06 because of a cut on left forehead

               

