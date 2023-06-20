Conor McGregor team frames rape allegation as a ‘shakedown’

A woman recently accused UFC superstar Conor McGregor of “violently raping” her in a bathroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. A McGregor attorney claims the allegation is “no more than a shakedown.”

“After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.” Conor McGregor attorney Barbara Llanes

What are the details of the Conor McGregor rape allegations in Miami?

McGregor was in attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals for a halftime skit with the Miami Heat mascot to promote a new product. That skit went awry with the person in the mascot suite later seeking medical treatment at a local hospital.

The alleged rape supposedly took place in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The alleged victim claims that McGregor kissed her, forced her to perform oral sex, and tried to sodomize her.

There have since been multiple videos related to the incident in question published by TMZ Sports. One video shows McGregor taking a woman by the hand and leading her into a VIP bathroom. Security then blocks the entrance to the bathroom.

Conor McGregor leading alleged victim into a VIP bathroom in Miami

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

A later video surfaced, apparently showing McGregor and the woman conversing and holding drinks at a club in the arena.

Conor McGregor and alleged victim at a club following alleged rape

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

Conor McGregor and alleged rape victim attorneys’s statements

McGregor attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, provided a statement to TMZ, claiming that the alleged victim’s claims were simply an attempt to extract money from the fighter.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false,” Llanes said.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

On the surface, the videos might appear conflicting to the victim’s accusations, but her attorney, Ariel Mitchell, says that is not so. In fact, her attorney claims the opposite is true.

“My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,” Mitchell told TMZ Sports.

“This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.”

What is the status of Conor McGregor’s UFC career?

McGregor is currently a coach opposite Michael Chandler on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The two were initially supposed to fight each other in late 2023 following the show’s conclusion. That fight, however, appears in jeopardy, as McGregor thus far appears to have not re-entered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency UFC athlete testing pool.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a broken tibia in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021. During his recovery, he withdrew from the USADA protocols. He is required to enter the program and be available for anti-doping testing for at least six months prior to his return fight.

There are no more questions than answers when it comes to McGregor’s UFC future. It is unclear why he has yet to re-enter the testing program, when his next fight will be, if his next fight will be against Chandler, and how these recent allegations might affect his return.