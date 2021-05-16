Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next

Charles Oliveira became the 11th lightweight champion in UFC history on Saturday night. Shortly after Oliveira’s victory, Conor McGregor tweeted a message of congratulations, albeit with a bit of a sideways dig at him.

“Congrats to Oliveira on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion,” McGregor wrote. “Wonder who Twelve is…”

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Oliveira became the champion by defeating former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event. It wasn’t an easy victory.

Though Oliveira struck first and looked sharp out of the gate, Chandler rocked him with a bum-rush of punches. The two had each other in trouble throughout the first round, but Oliveira ended the fight swiftly when he found his range 19 seconds into round two.

McGregor appeared to insinuate that he would take the belt from Oliveira, though he has a main event trilogy bout booked opposite Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. This is a fact that wasn’t lost on Oliveira when he was confronted with McGregor’s comments during the UFC 262 post-fight press conference.

“Conor, worry about Dustin, afterwards we’ll talk about it,” Oliveira said through an interpreter. “Conor, since you are so tough, first you beat Dustin, then come over to Brazil and I will put you on your ass. He’s one of these guys that talks a lot. He’s got to beat Dustin first, then we’ll talk.”

UFC president Dana White was also hesitant to say that the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor 3 would get the first crack at Oliveira, saying that he wasn’t prepared to call that a number one contenders bout.

