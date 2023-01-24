Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on his yacht in July: ‘He is a criminal’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is under investigation for allegedly attacking on woman on his yacht in July in Ibiza, Spain.

The 34-year old Irishman is being investigated over the incident according to Spanish news outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin. According to the report, the women, who said she knew McGregor because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Dublin, Ireland, was on his yacht after his birthday party at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16.

They partied together in the VIP section of the Ocean Beach Club before he invited her on his yacht along with others. At one point, McGregor allegedly started to insult her appearance before kicking her in the midsection, punching her, and telling her that he was going to drown her. The alleged victim jumped from the yacht and was retrieved from the water by a Red Cross boat and took to shore.

“All his behaviour changed at that moment,” said her statement to the Garda, Ireland’s police service, according to the report. “It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me. … We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can’t believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn’t got off the yacht.”

In a report by Spain’s Ultima Hora, the alleged victim initially indicated the McGregor attacked her but declined to identify him when question by Spain’s Civil Guard police and said that she just wanted to return to Ireland. A few days later, she did file a report with authorities in Ireland once she arrived back home.

