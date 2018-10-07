Commission Withholds Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Check, but Conor McGregor Paid

Following the melee that ensued after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has already taken preliminary action. The commission is withholding Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse.

The commission initially was going to withhold McGregor’s $3 million fight purse, as well. UFC president Dana White said that after the commission reviewed footage of the incident, executive director Bob Bennett released McGregor’s money.

“The Nevada State Athletic Commission pulled footage from us. There’s an ongoing investigation,” White said at the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference. “They’re withholding Khabib’s purse. They did not hold Conor’s purse, but they’re holding Khabib’s.”

That the commission decided to withhold Nurmagomedov’s fight purse and not McGregor’s, would indicate that the commission believes there might eventually be sanctions against Nurmagomedov that could potentially include a fine.

The reason the commission would withhold the purse is to ensure payment of a fine, so Nurmagomedov likely won’t be paid his purse until the commission determines whether or not to level charges against him.

Three individuals believed to be a part of Nurmagomedov’s team were initially arrested for their part in the attack on McGregor, who was sucker punched by a man who jumped into the Octagon and attacked him from behind.

At the press conference, White indicated that McGregor refused to press charges, so the individuals were released.

It’s still not clear, however, what ramifications Nurmagomedov will face. Despite being under the scrutiny of the athletic commission, there was no word yet if Nurmagomedov might face legal charges for going outside of the Octagon and attacking McGregor teammate Dillon Danis.