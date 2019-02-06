Combate Americas Finalized Fight Card for Friday

Combate Americas announced an updated, 10-bout lineup for its first live television Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event of 2019 that will take place at Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico on Friday, Feb. 8, live on DAZN.
Calling the action live on DAZN will be MMA superstar Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña alongside play-by-play veteran Max Bretos.
In the previously announced lightweight (155 pounds) main event, undefeated, 24-year-old Cub Swanson-protége Rafa “Gifted” Garcia (8-0) of Palm Springs, Calif., USA via Mexicali will put his perfect record on the line against 29-year-old, hard-hitting rising star Edgar “Nasty Boy” Escarrega (5-2-1) of Ensenada, Baja California.
Originally slated for 11 bouts, the previously announced flyweight (125 pounds) matchup between Jenny Favela (0-0) of Mexicali and Yasmine Jauregui (0-0) of Tijuana, Baja California has been scrapped after Favela withdrew from the commitment.
Additionally, Misael Iñarritu (6-2) of Phoenix, Ariz., USA via Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled lightweight matchup with Alex “Bam” Velasco (7-3) of Ensenada. Velasco will now take on Javier “Blair” Reyes Rugeles (8-2) of Las Vegas, Nev., USA via Bogota, Colombia.
COMPLETE COMBATE AMERICAS FIGHT CARD
LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:
Rafa Garcia vs. Edgar Escarrega
FLYWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:
Edgar Chairez vs. Jose Alejandro Salazar
PRELIMINARY BOUT CARD:
Lightweight: Alex Velasco vs. Javier Reyes Rugeles
Lightweight: Christopher Ortega vs. Jose Antonio Marquez
Lightweight: Saul Cabrera vs. Christian Perez
Atomweight: Laura Huizar vs. Dulce Hernandez
Catchweight (140 pounds): Carlos Ernesto Ochoa vs. Christian Gonzales
Catchweight (130 pounds): Ramon Vizcarra vs. Ernesto Ibarra
Flyweight: Santiago Monreal vs. Heber Castillo
Lightweight: Ramiro Jimenez vs. Jesus Blanco