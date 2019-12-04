Combate Americas announces revised Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron PPV fight card

Combate Americas, the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports and media franchise, on Tuesday announced the completion of an 11-bout fight card for its highly-anticipated ‘Tito vs. Alberto – What Side Are You On?’ extravaganza at Payne Arena, next to the U.S.-Mexico border, in McAllen, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The six-fight main card airs live on pay-per-view television for $29.99, and will be headlined by the 210-pound showdown between UFC Hall of Famer and former World Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz(20-12-1) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and multiple-time WWE Heavyweight Champion and former PRIDE and DEEP MMA star Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5) (formerly “Alberto Del Rio” of the WWE) of San Antonio, Texas by way of San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico.

Among the three changes to the main card lineup announced today was the flyweight (125 pounds) contest featuring world-ranked, former champion Dani Barez (11-4) of Valencia, Spain. Barez will face off with rising star João Camilo (6-3).

Barez’s original opponent, Joby Sanchez, withdrew from the bout after sustaining an injury in sparring.

Fighting out of Chandler, Ariz., the 27-year-old Camilo, who hails from Goiania, Goiás, Brazil has been perfect in La Jaula, the Combate Americas competition cage, with three consecutive victories in his first three promotional starts.

Camilo, a member of Javier “Chunty Boy” Torres’ camp, is fresh off his career-best performance to date – a first round (2:48) submission (guillotine choke) of Jaime Alvarez – at Combate Americas on October 11.

In the second of three main card matchup changes announced today, previously announced, formerLucha Underground world champion and undefeated professional boxer turned unbeaten MMA upstart,“Sexy” Dulce Garcia (1-0) of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, will take on Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0) of McAllen via Veracruz, Mexico at a catchweight of 120 pounds.

Garcia’s original opponent, Marisol Ruelas (1-2), has pulled out of the commitment that was slated for a catchweight of 118 pounds, due to a shoulder injury.

In the third main card matchup change announced today, Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) of Montevideo, Uruguay will battle Rey “The Warrior” Trujillo (24-27) of Houston, Texas at a catchweight of 150 pounds.

Reyno’s original opponent, Angel “Tito” Cruz (6-4), has withdrawn from the bout, citing a shoulder injury as the cause.

In undercard action, previously announced Jose “Luke” Flores (8-1) of Mission, Texas will face Clarence Brown (2-2) of Houston, Texas at lightweight (155 pounds) after Flores’ original opponent, Ismael “Marreta” Bonfim (13-3), withdrew from the commitment, citing an injury.

In one of three new undercard bouts announced today, Victor “The Brick” Martinez (11-4) of Pharr, Texas will take on 34-year-old Luis Luna (16-7) of Seminole, Texas.

A 190-pound catchweight fight will see Elias Urbina (4-1) of Mercedes, Texas face off with amateur boxing star Mike Tovar (0-0) of El Paso, Texas.

The third, new undercard fight announced today pits Edmilson “Amazonian Warrior” Freitas (8-4) of Alton, Texas against Raymond “The Executioner” Banda (7-3) of Harlingen, Texas.

Priced from $30, tickets for the Combate Americas ‘Tito vs. Alberto – What Side Are You On?’ live pay-per-view television event hosted by TS-1 Promotions at Payne Arena, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

At stake in the main event matchup between Ortiz and “El Patrón” is the winner-take-all title belt challenge that will see the victor walk away with the loser’s coveted, championship belt.

In the previously announced co-main event and first Combate Americas women’s world championship fight in history, undefeated, 21-year-old knockout artist Melissa “Super Mely” Martinez (6-0) of Mexico City, Mexico will collide with fellow ferocious, world-ranked star Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez (5-1) of Waco, Texas for the world strawweight (115 pounds) title.

Combate Americas “Tito vs. Alberto” Fight Card

CATCHWEIGHT (210 LBS.) MAIN EVENT:

Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

Melissa “Super Mely” Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez (5-1)

FEATURED FLYWEIGHT BOUT:

Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joao Camilo (6-3)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT:

Levy “El Negro” Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez (8-3)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 LBS.) BOUT:

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Rey “The Warrior” Trujillo (24-27)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 LBS.) BOUT:

“Sexy” Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0)

PRELIMINARY BOUT CARD