Combatant in Chief: The Story of Donald Trump’s History in Combat Sports (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

When Donald Trump opened his Atlantic City casino to the struggling UFC, it was the start of an unlikely friendship between the current POTUS and UFC president Dana White.

Despite Trump’s polarizing nature – or perhaps because of it – White has long maintained a friendship with the current President of the United States. He event went so far as to speak on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention when he was trying to win the republican nomination to run for president.

“In 2001, my partners and I bought the UFC and it was basically considered a blood sport,” said White at the convention. “State athletic commissions didn’t support us, arenas around the world refused to host our events. Nobody took us seriously. Nobody, except Donald Trump.

“Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business, and I will always be grateful to him for standing with us in those early days. So tonight, I stand with Donald Trump.”

It’s a friendship that has continued as Trump took residence in the White House, and it is one that was the subject of one of the short documentaries featured in the UFC 25 Years in Short series.