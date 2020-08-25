Collin Huckbody hoping for ‘one-sided beatdown’ at Dana White’s Contender Series

While he wasn’t able to get in any fights over the first half of 2020, middleweight Collin Huckbody doesn’t feel like his time was wasted.

Having had multiple fights fall through for various reasons, including the novel coronavirus, Huckbody spent much of the first half of the year in training camp, working on his game.

“I was scheduled to fight a couple times in 2020,” Huckbody told MMAWeekly.com. “First in February, then in May, then in July, and through that time it really kept me busy expanding my skills and growing.

“I think those cancelled events ultimately put me in the position I’m in now. I’ve had a 10-month layoff since my last fight, so I think I have a refreshed perspective going into my next one.”

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, Huckbody was forced into more individual training, which he feels benefitted him greatly.

“We did a lot smaller group sessions and basically personalized the training,” said Huckbody. “Honestly I think it worked out pretty well for me.

“I was getting a lot of one on one time with the coaches and a lot of the focus was around me back in Saint Cloud. When I went to Albuquerque I was able to get a lot of one on one time with Coach Mike Winklejohn and it really did help.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Huckbody (7-2) will seek to punch his ticket to the UFC when he faces Kyron Bowen (9-4) in a middleweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 4.

“I’m taking Kyron Bowen very seriously,” Huckbody said. “He’s got some dangerous things that I have to be aware of if I want to win this fight.

“I’ve done everything in my power to make sure that I can make this a one-sided beatdown, and if I have to face adversity I will.”

While the UFC contract is the end game for Huckbody, first and foremost he’s got to get past Bowen in order to make his goal come true.

“My main concern for this fight is coming out with my hand raised,” said Huckbody. “At the same time I plan on doing it in vicious fashion; very active, wherever the fight may be; I think if I do the things I say I can do that you’ll see it. I just focused on my performance on August 25.”