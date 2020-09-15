Collin Anglin: ‘I see myself winning by knockout’ at Dana White’s Contender Series

For his first fight of 2020, featherweight Collin Anglin faced an extremely game opponent in Will Frost at WXC 86 in January, but was able to overcome the onslaught to get a second round TKO.

For Anglin, picking up a win already this year when many have not had a chance yet to compete is a big plus in his eyes.

“(Frost) was a wild striker and liked to push the pace and tried to take my head off,” Anglin told MMAWeekly.com. “Luckily I’ve seen that before and I got the knockout.

“I’m extremely happy I got that first fight out of the year just because this year has been so crazy. A lot of people haven’t gotten to fight yet this year because of the Covid stuff.”

After starting off his year training in Michigan, Anglin made the move to Colorado to begin working with Factory X, which he feels has upped his game by working with some of the most accomplished fighters and coaches in MMA.

“I made the transition to Factory X, and there’s obviously restrictions, we have to have masks on and check your temperature every time you walk in the gym, but I’m getting in great work,” said Anglin. “From the guys already in the UFC to the amateurs it’s stacked with talent.

“I’m getting to work constantly with some of the best guys in the world and some of the best coaches in the world. It’s been extremely smooth, which I’m thankful for. I feel at home. Every day I’m working with someone who is pushing me. I have all these guys around me to help get me better.”

On September 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Anglin (7-1) will try to make the next step in his career when he faces Muhammadjon Naimov (5-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at Contender Series 2020: Week 7.

“I think he’s a well-rounded fighter who likes to counter strike and go for that knockout,” Anglin said of Naimov. “That excites me because I want to bang. I think this fight is going to end in a finish.

“I’m not one to predict rounds or anything like that, but I see myself knocking him out. I think if I go out there and perform well and stick to my game plan I think I will get that knockout and get that contract.”

While a shot at a UFC contract is an opportunity Anglin has been working towards for his whole career, he’s not going to let the moment dictate how he takes care of his business, but will instead do what he’s done to get him to this point and see how things play out.

“It’s definitely something that’s in the back of your mind always,” said Anglin. “It’s in the back of my mind, but I’m not going to change the way I fight.

“I’m going to fight at my normal pace, my fight, and win. That should be enough to impress Dana (White) and the matchmakers and get me that contract.”