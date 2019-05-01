Cole Smith: ‘No reason’ I shouldn’t be victorious at UFC on ESPN+ 9

Since turning pro in February of 2016, bantamweight Cole Smith hasn’t had much to complain about.

Across multiple combat sports, Smith has had great success, culminating in an undefeated MMA record and championships just about everywhere he has fought.

“My first couple years of me being pro have gone real well,” Smith told MMAWeekly.com. “My second fight I won the BFL welterweight title. I moved back out to Thailand and had a few more pro fights out there.

“I won a couple of Muay Thai titles out there. I came back and defended my (BFL) belt two or three times and got the UFC phone call. Everything has been working out real with my professional career.”

Splitting his time between Thailand and the United States has not been a burden on Smith. Instead, his travels have only had positive results when it comes to his development as a fighter.

“I’ve got back out to Thailand and trained at Fairtex with some of the best Muay Thai fighters and coaches in the world,” said Smith. “I’ve come back out to Las Vegas and tested myself against some of the best MMA fighters, and I’m right there in the mix with them.

“The last year or two have been real good not just physically but also mentally. I’ve figured out that I am one of the best in the world and that I can hang with anybody. My mental game has sharpened quite a bit.”

At UFC on ESPN+ 9 on Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Smith (6-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces veteran Mitch Gagnon (12-4) in a preliminary 135-pound bout.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor not ready to leave MMA behind

“Mitch has more UFC fights than I have professional fights,” Smith said. “The pressure is on him really. I’m going in as the underdog and I like that role.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. I train with the best guys, and just listen to my coach, and let them show me the path to victory. If I keep doing what I’m doing I have no reason to not come out victorious.”

Now that he’s on the biggest stage in MMA, Smith is looking to showcase his skills again in the not so distant future should all go his way on May 4.

“After this fight I’m hoping everything goes well and I have no injuries or anything,” said Smith. “There’s a rumor of a Vancouver show in July, and I’d like to get on that card and fight in front of my hometown. Other than that I’m just going to keep plugging away and keep training.”