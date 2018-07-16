Cole Ferrell Plans To Make a Statement In ‘Biggest Fight of His Life’ at Valor Fights 51

Though bantamweight Cole Ferrell has only just begun his journey as a pro MMA fighter in the past two years, the process that got him to this point has been going on for far longer.

Since first getting into MMA as a kid, Ferrell hasn’t wavered one bit in his quest to become a top tier fighter.

“The journey started when I was 12 years old,” Ferrell told MMAWeekly.com. “I told everyone that I cared about at that time that I was going to become an MMA fighter. I think a lot of people shrugged it off.

“Years passed by and I’ve just been putting in work. I had my amateur debut and from there it’s just taken off.”

Since turning pro in late 2016, Ferrell has managed to go undefeated, and in the process gain an amount of expectation on his continued success. And while some fighters may shy away from the attention, Ferrell revels in it.

“A lot of guys like to just go out there and fight, and they try not to let the pressure and all the stuff get to them, but I embrace all of that and use that stuff to my advantage,” said Ferrell.

“I am an up and coming fighter. I do feel I’m the future of the sport and carry that confidence with me on a daily basis. People expect things out of me, and I use that to my advantage. I use it to keep me going and push me to get to where I want to be.”

At Valor Fights 51 on Saturday in Johnson City, Tenn., Ferrell (5-0) will look to keep his undefeated ways going when he takes on veteran Joe Pegg (6-5) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“This fight to me is not just another fight to me,” Ferrell said. “It’s the biggest fight of my life. This is the toughest opponent I’ve had to date.

“I plan on going in there and make a statement. I’ve already predicted a first round finish – so I have to go in there and get that first round finish or I’ll look like a jackass.”

Not one to wait for opportunity come to him, Ferrell already has a clear idea of where he’d like to take things in the closing months of 2018.

“I’m the type of fighter that I don’t take it on a fight-to-fight basis,” said Ferrell. “I look at my professional fight career like a brand, so everything is already planned and scheduled ahead of time.

“My goal for the end of the year is to be 8-0 as a professional. I’d like to knock three more fights this year, that would be ideal, but if I can only get two more in, I’m fine with that as well.”