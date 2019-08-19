Colby who? Nate Diaz doesn’t even know who Colby Covington is (UFC 241 video)

WARNING: Strong Language

When Nate Diaz was asked at the UFC 241 press conference if he would be interested in fighting Colby Covington, he claimed he didn’t even know who Covington is.

Diaz returned to the Octagon at UFC 241 for his first fight in nearly three years. He got the better of former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis over the course of their three-round bout, taking home a unanimous decision.

The victory immediately returned Pettis to the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division.