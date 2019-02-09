Colby Landers Willing to Go ‘Power for Power’ with Josh Pierce at Pyramid Fights 10

Though his pro debut went a little rockier than he would have liked, light-heavyweight prospect Colby Landers is overall pleased with how things played out.

Facing late replacement Rasheem Jones at MMAX FC last November, Landers was able to overcome an injury sustained in the fight to pick up a first round TKO in his pro debut.

“It felt great,” Landers told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt prepared. I’ve got the best coaches and best team in the world at Jackson-Wink MMA and back home at Rock City MMA in Arkansas.

“I got a fractured orbital and got about seven stitches in my eye, but I felt good and was never rocked. I found out my chin held up perfectly. It was good to find out I could take a lot of damage and keep going and not be phased by it. I had a few obstacles to overcome in the fight, but overall it felt really good.”

Working with some of MMA’s premier coaches and fighters at Jackson-Wink, Landers feels like there’s little competition that can outclass the people he trains with on a daily basis.

“It allows me to gauge myself against the best in the world,” said Landers. “There are levels to this game, obviously, and sometimes I’m the hammer and sometimes I’m the nail.

“I’ll go a round with (Jon Jones) and he obviously dominates like Jon does, but every now and then you’ll do something good and it worked, and it helps my confidence. He kind of coaches me up a little bit and will tell me I have Top 10 potential, and that helps my confidence a lot because he’s not one to say it if he doesn’t mean it.”

On Saturday in Benton, Ark., Landers (1-0) will look to keep his undefeated ways going when he takes on Josh Pierce (1-0) in a 205-pound main event of Pyramid Fights 10.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for (Pierce),” Landers said. “He’s fought for about 10 years. He’s been around the scene a lot, so he’s seen probably everything there is to see, but I don’t think he’s seen an athlete like me or seen power like I have.

“Power for power with anyone, I think I have more power than anyone except for Francis N’Gannou or Derrick Lewis. I’m always looking to finish by knockout or TKO. No disrespect to him, but I don’t see him lasting a round with me. I think I just hit too hard and I’m going to hit him too much and will overwhelm him.”

Looking forward to the remainder of 2019, Landers is looking to make moves quickly and find himself in the UFC one way or another this year.

“That’s kind of the goal, by the end of the year is to get into (Dana White’s) Contender Series or step in at short notice,” said Landers. “None of can work unless I pick up a win (against Pierce). So basically I’m just going to control what I can and then let my manager take care of the rest.”