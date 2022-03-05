Colby Covington welcomes Joe Rogan back, slams ‘cancel culture’ | Video

After opting not to commentate at UFC 271 on Feb. 12, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan return to his commentary duties for this weekends UFC 272 event. During the UFC 272 Ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, Colby Covington welcomed Rogan back and bashed ‘cancel culture.’

It will be the first time Rogan has been in the commentator’s booth since a complication video emerged showing Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur during past episodes of his podcast. Rogan issued an apology and decided to not work the UFC 271 pay-per-view event.

Covington headlines Saturday’s UFC 272 pay-per-view event taking on former teammate, best friend, and training partner Jorge Masvidal. Rogan will be in the commentary booth for the event.

