Colby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Colby Covington wants nothing more than to compete for the UFC welterweight title against the winner of the UFC 228 main event between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till.

That said, the reigning interim welterweight champion knows there are all sorts of scenarios that could unfold where the last man standing from that fight could be out of action for several months after the Sept. 8 event unfolds.

In that case, Covington has a couple of other fights in mind that would get him back into the Octagon against someone other than Woodley or Till.

The name at the top of the list is former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who has mentioned the possibility of fighting as early as Nov. 3 at UFC 230 or potentially returning at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada.

“There’s only a couple of fights that would make sense for me. There’s obviously defending my undisputed belt against the No. 1 contender winner — Darrell “Doughboy” Till or Tyquil Woodley — but there’s some other fights that present themselves,” Covington explained when speaking to MMAWeekly.

“GSP, that little syrup sucker, he can come get this. He thinks he’s the greatest welterweight of all time. I have something else to say about that. I’ll destroy him. I’ll send him back to Canada crying. He can eat his little poutine there. I’m going to get my poon-tang here in America like a real American champion.”

Another name that would get Covington interested is former title contender Nick Diaz, who has teased his return to action after last fighting all the way back in 2015.

“Nick Diaz is another guy,” Covington stated. “If he stops beating women, he can come get it, too. He’s probably going broke soon cause he’s been in jail and he’s spending all his money on drugs. He can come get this ass whooping, too.”

The final names on Covington’s wish list are the two fighters competing for the lightweight championship on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas as the main event at UFC 229.

It’s no secret that both lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor have contemplated a move up to 170 pounds in the past to pursue another title.

McGregor has already fought at welterweight twice in the UFC for a pair of fights against Nate Diaz and Covington says he’d be more than happy to welcome him back if he ever decides to test the waters at 170 pounds again.

Outside of those matchups, Covington says nothing else will get him back into the Octagon until he faces either Woodley or Till for the welterweight title.

“There’s a couple lightweights ­— Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Conor [McGregor] — if they want to make a claim to another belt, I’ve got the undisputed welterweight belt. So those fights might present themselves,” Covington said. “Besides those fights, that’s the only ones out there in the universe for me right now.”