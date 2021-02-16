Colby Covington wants no part of UFC ‘charity’ fight with Leon Edwards, rips on Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington apparently wants no part of the “charity business” of accepting a fight with Leon Edwards on March 13, despite UFC president Dana White publicly pushing for the bout.

Edwards hasn’t fought in more than a year and a half. He was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev on several occasions, most recently slated for March 13 in Las Vegas. COVID-19 has disrupted the bout three times now, as Chimaev deals with lingering health issues from the disease.

During functions around UFC 258 this past week, White publicly pushed for Covington to step up and face Edwards, who is ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division and on an eight-fight winning streak.

Covington is currently ranked No. 1 at welterweight, coming off of a win over Tyron Woodley after having been knocked out by current champion Kamaru Usman.

Leon Edwards wants the fight with Colby Covington

Edwards is all in, telling The Bash MMA recently, “I know the fight sounds good to me and my team. The UFC wants the fight. I don’t know, he might go running again. You never know. I’m ready to go, the UFC’s ready to go, they’re pushing for the fight.”

Despite Edwards being primed and ready to fight on March 13, Covington downplayed the idea, calling it “charity business.”

“Leon Scott hasn’t earned anything, boys. I’m in the Colby Covington Incorporated championship business, I’m not in the Leon Scott charity business. This isn’t charity hour, man. I’m fighting at the top of the mountain, I’m fighting the best in the world,” Covington said in a recent interview with Submission Radio, making fun of Edwards’s name.

“Did Marty Fakenewsman get a call from the president after his last fight? Oh geez, I wonder why? Because he sucks, he’s irrelevant. So, I’ve done things no one has ever done in this sport. I’m not doing charity busines no more. It’s not my fault this kid hasn’t fought in two years. It’s not my fault this kid – there’s people from England fighting all the time in the pandemic, they’re not scared to fight. So, I’m not doing charity for this guy who hasn’t fought in two years. He’s irrelevant, he’s beat a bunch of bums, and I’m not doing charity. This isn’t charity hour, this is f—ing championship f—ing pay-per-view hour.”

Colby Covington shoots down Jorge Masvidal, says he should fight Kamaru Usman next

Though Usman called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch following his win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 over the weekend, Covington shot down that idea as well. He insists that Masvidal is not the fight that people want to see in the UFC welterweight division, they want to see him get another crack at Usman, though he is little more than a year removed from the loss to him.

“The people want to see one fight. They want to see the rematch, Marty Fakenewsman, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington part two. Are you f—ing kidding me? It’s a joke. It was the biggest corruption in the history of the sport. Are you kidding me? I was destroying him. He got lucky and he knows that. He got life rafts thrown to him multiple times. Why doesn’t he want to run it back with me? Oh, because I’m the toughest dog in the pack. If I was the easy dog in the pack, he’d be coming after me, but he’s not.

“I deserve and I earned a fight for the world title. I just destroyed the former champion, finished him like nobody’s finished him before in the UFC. I came back and won a fight, what has Jorge Masvidal done besides sit on the sidelines and fake f—ing pull out of fights? He’s scared to fight. He knows he’s washed up, he’s a journeyman. He’s looking for one more pay day. No one wants to see that guy fight for the title, they know what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be the same exact outcome. And why reward a coward like that? A guy that’s blatantly scared to fight?”

