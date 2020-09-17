Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley is ‘the only one that’s racist’ | UFC Vegas 11

At Thursday’s UFC Vegas 11 press conference, Colby Covington responded to Tyron Woodley’s hat that said “Make Racism Catch The Fade Again.”

“The only person that’s catching a fade is Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. He’s the only one that’s racist. And the only race they is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

Tyron Woodley refuses to answer questions repeating Black Lives Matter mantra at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference

