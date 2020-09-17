HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 press conference

featuredTyron Woodley espouses ‘Black Lives Matter’ in response to all UFC Vegas 11 questions

Dana White smile and Conor McGregor laughing

featuredUFC working on Conor McGregor’s return for early 2021, but will he fight?

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredUFC signs Michael Chandler, who will serve as Khabib vs. Gaethje back-up

Dana White on Navid Afkari execution

featuredDana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley is ‘the only one that’s racist’ | UFC Vegas 11

September 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

At Thursday’s UFC Vegas 11 press conference, Colby Covington responded to Tyron Woodley’s hat that said “Make Racism Catch The Fade Again.”

“The only person that’s catching a fade is Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. He’s the only one that’s racist. And the only race they is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

TRENDING > UFC signs Michael Chandler, who will serve as Khabib vs. Gaethje back-up

Tyron Woodley refuses to answer questions repeating Black Lives Matter mantra at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA